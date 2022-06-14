Tropical Storm Blas off coast of Mexico expected to become hurricane on Wednesday

Tropical Storm Blas is intensifying off the coast of southwestern Mexico and is expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Fla., with further strengthening possible on Thursday.

At about 11 a.m. Hawaii time, NHC reported the center of Tropical Storm Blas at about 325 miles south, southeast of Manzanillo, Mexico.

Blas is moving toward the north at a rate of close to 5 mph and should turn northwest overnight and to the west-northwest by late Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to nearly 50 mph, with higher gusts, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

Tropical Storm Blas is the second named storm to form in the Eastern Pacific this season, following Hurricane Agatha, which on May 30 made landfall about 5 miles west of Puerto Angel, the Associated Press reported, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

No coastal watches or warnings are currently in effect for Tropical Storm Blas.

Swells generated by Blas are expected to reach the coast of southwestern Mexico late today, bringing life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

No significant swells, meanwhile, are expected in Hawaii.

The National Weather Service expects surf for east and west-facing shores to remain at 3 to 5 feet today through Wednesday, and for north-facing shores to lower from 3 to 5 feet today to 2 to 4 feet Wednesday.

Surf for south-facing shores is expected to remain at 2 to 4 feet today through Wednesday.

Forecasters expect breezy trades to bring increased showers over Hawaii’s windward and mauka slopes tonight into the weekend.