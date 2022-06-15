Hawaii Department of Health reports 7,199 new infections, 9 coronavirus-related deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 7,199 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 297,851 cases.

State health officials also reported nine coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll to 1,474.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases today was reported at 976 compared to 1,085 on June 8, representing a decrease for the second week in a row after more than two months of increases. The seven-day average reflects new cases per day from June 4 to 10.

The state’s average positivity rate, meanwhile, decreased to 18.9% from 19.2% reported last week. It is the first decrease in the positivity rate reported after two-and-a-half months of consecutive increases.

The average positivity rate reflects a different set of seven days — tests performed between June 7 and 13.

By island, there were 5,276 new infections reported on Oahu, 803 on Hawaii island, 602 on Maui, 377 on Kauai, 10 on Molokai and 10 on Lanai. Another 121 infections were reported out of state.

The number of patients with COVID-19 in Hawaii hospitals surpassed 200 over the weekend, according to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii. On Tuesday, HAH said there were 215 patients with COVID in hospitals, with 14 in intensive care.