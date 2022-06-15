Pedestrian, 62, dies after she is struck while crossing Big Island highway

A 62-year-old Kailua-Kona woman died after a sedan hit her on Queen Kaahumanu Highway in North Kona Tuesday.

The pedestrian was identified as Gloria Jean Sanchez, the Hawaii Police Department said.

The collision occurred on the multi-lane highway, 150 yards north of the Palani Road intersection at about 5:05 p.m.

Police said a silver 2011 Mercury Milan driven by a 29-year-old Kailua-Kona man was traveling south on the highway when it struck Sanchez who was crossing the highway. She was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Sanchez was taken to Kona Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

The Mercury driver was not injured.

Police said they do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the collision.

This is the 19th traffic-related fatality on Hawaii County compared to 11 at the same time last year.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent homicide investigation. Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact police officer Len Hamakado at 808-326-4646 or email at len.hamakado@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.