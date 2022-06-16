Brush fire closes Kunia Road and Kunia Drive

Kunia Road and Kunia Drive have been closed this evening as first responders fight a brush fire in the area.
The City and County of Honolulu in an announcement at around 8:50 p.m. said that the roads are closed due to a “large fire.”
The Honolulu Police Department, at around 8:20 p.m., reported that both police and Honolulu Fire Department firefighters responded to the fire and were evacuating the area.
No additional information was provided.
