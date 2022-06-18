Honolulu firefighters rescue dog that fell from ridge in Wailupe

Honolulu firefighters this morning rescued a dog that fell off a mountain ridge at Wili Wili Ridge trail in Wailupe.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a call at around 9:30 a.m. about a dog that fell about 20 feet from a ridge on the trail. HFD arrived at the scene around 10 minutes later and secured a landing zone at Waialae Iki District Park.
Rescue personnel aboard HFD’s Air 1 helicopter rescued the dog, which did not appear to have any traumatic injuries, and returned it to its owner on the trail.
Both the dog and its owner were able to hike out of the trail on their own.
