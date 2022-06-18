Suspect arrested on suspicion of robbery of Kapolei business

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary of a Kapolei business.

The Honolulu Police Department said that at around 3:45 p.m. today the suspect brandished a “dangerous instrument” and threatened a 34-year-old man listed as the incident’s complainant. The suspect then took property from the business.

Police later identified the suspect and arrested him.

No additional information was provided.