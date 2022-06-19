comscore Downed powerlines close portion of Enterprise Avenue in Kapolei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Downed powerlines close portion of Enterprise Avenue in Kapolei

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:08 pm

Honolulu police have closed the area of 91-1302 Enterprise Ave., due to downed powerlines in Kapolei, according to a police report.

Hawaiian Electric Co. is en route as Honolulu police stay on the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

