Downed powerlines close portion of Enterprise Avenue in Kapolei

Honolulu police have closed the area of 91-1302 Enterprise Ave., due to downed powerlines in Kapolei, according to a police report.
Hawaiian Electric Co. is en route as Honolulu police stay on the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
