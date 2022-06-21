Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> In 1994, the state distributed an all-time high of $859,000 in campaign funding to political candidates, of which $312,520 went to then-candidate Ben Cayetano. A different year and amount were incorrectly reported in an A1 story on Monday.
>> An editorial about the corruption case against Keith Kaneshiro misstated the occupation of the former employee of Mitsunaga & Associates Inc. She is an architect, not an engineer.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.