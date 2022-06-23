Maui man, 54, charged with murder in woman’s death

Prosecutors have charged a 54-year-old Kula man with murder in connection with the death of a 42-year-old woman on Maui.
Brian K. Sherrell is scheduled to make his initial appearance at Wailuku District Court this afternoon after prosecutors charged him Wednesday with second-degree murder in Angela Johnson’s death.
Sherrell remains in police custody in lieu of $1 million bail.
Maui police responded to Kula Hospital regarding an unresponsive woman who was brought to the emergency room at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
When police arrived, officers were informed the woman, identified as Johnson, of Kula, was pronounced dead.
A police spokeswoman said Sherrell and Johnson were in a relationship.
Police identified Sherrell as a person of interest and arrested him Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree murder.
Details on the circumstances surrounding Johnson’s death were not immediately known.
