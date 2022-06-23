Woman, 31, charged in knife attack of ex-boyfriend in Waikiki

Prosecutors have charged a 31-year-old woman after she allegedly assaulted her ex-boyfriend with a knife in Waikiki.
SallyTiana Tuifao was charged with second-degree assault Wednesday. Her bail is set at $20,000.
Police said Tuifao assaulted the victim, 51, with a knife while they were in a vehicle at a parking lot on Ohua Avenue during the early morning hours on Monday.
Court documents indicated the victim suffered a major laceration to his upper right chest and abdomen.
