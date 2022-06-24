Body found in boat at Keehi Lagoon

The body of a man was found in a boat at Keehi Boat Harbor this afternoon, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

At around 3:50 p.m. HFD received a call about a boater in distress at Keehi Lagoon. HFD personnel arrived at the scene shortly after, and at around 4:30 p.m. found the body of a man in his 40s in a boat in the middle of the harbor, confirming a report by Honolulu police saying that the man may be dead.

HFD rescue personnel towed the boat to shore, and the body was transferred to personnel from the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office.