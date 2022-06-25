comscore Honolulu firefighters rescue paraglider stranded on side of mountain in Kaaawa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu firefighters rescue paraglider stranded on side of mountain in Kaaawa

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:57 pm

A paraglider who was stuck on the side of the mountain about 200 feet above the ground in Kaaawa was rescued this morning, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

HFD received a call just before 11 a.m. for an uninjured paraglider who was stranded near Makaua Hidden Valley Trail. Firefighters arrived at the trail head a few minutes later and began to search for the paraglider on foot.

The fire department’s Air 1 helicopter began a search by air and located the paraglider. Rescue personnel were able to retrieve the paraglider from his “precarious position” and flew him to a landing zone just after 11:45 a.m.

