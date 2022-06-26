First responders rescue unresponsive biker from Kaena Point Trail

Honolulu first responders airlifted an unresponsive bicyclist during a rescue from Kaena Point Trail in Waianae today.

Honolulu Fire Department sent seven resource units, staffed with approximately 17 personnel, to the emergency. HFD’s first unit arrived at the trail head at 11:37 a.m., established command and set out on foot to find the biker.

Because of the biker’s remote location, rescue fire fighters boarded Air 1 at the hangar, in

anticipation for an airlift operation. Bystanders, via cellphone contact, told HFD that the bicyclist, a 24 year-old-male, had become unresponsive and that they were initiating cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Ocean Safety personnel responded with jet skis, landed their crafts, and were able to make contact with the biker and assist with CPR efforts.

Once Air 1 arrived, firefighters airlifted the biker to a landing zone at Yokohama Bay. Because of the biker’s condition, he was packaged for airlift with a device that allowed chest compressions to continue during the airlift.

The biker arrived at the landing zone at 12:17 p.m., and medical care was transferred to awaiting Emergency Medical Services personnel. The man’s condition is not known at this time.