Carol Burnett to appear in the final season of ‘Better Call Saul’

Better call Carol.

Carol Burnett has been tapped to star in the final season of the acclaimed drama “Better Call Saul.”

AMC announced Monday that Burnett will guest in multiple episodes of the series’ sixth season, playing a character named “Marion.”

The gritty “Breaking Bad” spinoff, which returns for its final six episodes beginning July 11, happens to be the six-time Emmy Award-winner’s favorite show.

In a short statement Monday, Burnett said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of my favorite show.”

“Breaking Bad” stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will also appear in the final season of “Better Call Saul,” reprising their original roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Burnett, 89, who became a household name in the 1960 and ’70s with her trailblazing primetime variety show “The Carol Burnett Show,” appeared in the animated TV series “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?” playing herself in a voice role last year.

