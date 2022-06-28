Firefighters respond to 2 brush fires on Maui

Maui firefighters fought two brush fires this afternoon during “gusty” conditions.

The Maui Fire Department responded to a brush fire at Piihana Road in Wailuku at around 12:45 p.m. Crews responded to the area to find brush burning and being spread by strong trade winds up forecast to be up to 30 miles per hour. Ground and air crews fought the fire, which was contained to about one-half acres.

The fire was under control by 2 p.m.

Later, a brush fire in Waiehu that started as a garbage fire also grew to about one-half acres, MFD reported.

At around 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a garbage fire at a homeless encampment that spread to adjacent brush at Malaihi Road in Waiehu. The terrain was difficult to access, so the fire department’s Air 1 was used to douse the fire.

No injuries or evacuations were ordered.

The fire was extinguished just after 5:15 p.m., and its cause is still being investigated.