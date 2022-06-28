Honolulu Fire Department welcomes new accelerant detection canine

The Honolulu Fire Department this morning officially welcomed Eve, its newest, highly skilled four-legged member with a “high-paw” salute and canine demonstration.

Eve, a 2-year-old Labrador retriever, is Hawaii’s only accelerant detection canine, according to HFD. She and her handler, Micah Ancheta, successfully completed 200 hours of intense training in the State Farm Arson Dog Program at the New Hampshire Fire Training Academy, and will be instrumental in investigating arson, which can be one of the most difficult crimes to solve.

They have, as a matter of fact, already been deployed to seven fire scenes since May 1st.

“The City and County of Honolulu is incredibly fortunate to add such an invaluable resource to the HFD ohana,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a news release. “Eve is Hawaii’s only Accelerant Detection Canine, and her amazing skills and unmatched ability to sniff out scents at a fire scene will no doubt save lives and keep our communities safe.”

Mayor Blangiardi, Fire Chief Sheldon Hao, and State Farm representative Mike Middleton delivered brief remarks to welcome Eve into the HFD ohana at Honolulu heardquarters this morning, followed by a demonstration that showcased Eve and her capabilities.

Eve is food-rewarded, which means she only eats when training or working, according to HFD. She lives, works, and plays with Ancheta, enhancing the bond which creates an excellent partnership.

HFD said Eve and Ancheta will also be able to assist law enforcement agencies on Oahu and Neighbor isles, whenever their services are requested.

HFD’s previous accelerant detection canine team, Kukui and canine handler Michael Carter, retired last December. Together, they investigated 125 fires from 2018 to 2021.