Corrections

>> The Medal of Honor will be presented to four U.S. Army soldiers who fought in the Vietnam War, including Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro (posthumous) and Spc. 5 Dennis M. Fujii of Hawaii. The medal was misidentified in a story on Page B1 Tuesday.