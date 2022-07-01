Honolulu police arrest man, 21, after stabbing at Schofield Barracks

Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a stabbing at Schofield Barracks in Wahiawa Thursday night.

The stabbing occurred on Paukuwaho Place shortly after 11:05 p.m.

Police said an argument between two men escalated into a fight. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim, a 29-year-old man, with a knife, police added.

The victim sustained a non-life threatening stab wound to the upper torso and was taken in stable condition to a hospital, police said.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene on suspicion of second-degree assault.