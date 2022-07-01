Honolulu police arrest man, 21, after stabbing at Schofield Barracks

Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a stabbing at Schofield Barracks in Wahiawa Thursday night.
The stabbing occurred on Paukuwaho Place shortly after 11:05 p.m.
Police said an argument between two men escalated into a fight. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim, a 29-year-old man, with a knife, police added.
The victim sustained a non-life threatening stab wound to the upper torso and was taken in stable condition to a hospital, police said.
Police arrested the suspect at the scene on suspicion of second-degree assault.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.