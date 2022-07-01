Puna man, 33, charged with murder in death of 86-year-old neighbor

Prosecutors have charged a 33-year-old man with murder today in connection with the death of his 86-year-old neighbor in Puna.
Cameron Stewart is scheduled to make his initial appearance at Hilo District Court Tuesday for a second-degree murder charge in the death of Charles Hacker of Pahoa.
Stewart’s bail has been set at $1 million.
Puna patrol officers responded to a report of a man seated in a wheelchair, bleeding from his neck at a residence on Kawakawa Street shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Upon arrival, they found Hacker sitting unconscious in his walker with a seat in his driveway and bleeding profusely from a laceration to his neck, the Hawaii Police Department said.
First responders administered life-saving measures to him. Hacker was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
A forensic pathologist classified the manner of his death as a homicide.
Officers executed a search warrant of Stewart’s residence where they recovered a recurve bow, arrows, and other archery-related items.
Stewart and his family moved to Hawaii island from Arizona in mid-June.
