Wind advisory in effect for Hawaii island, Maui and Lanai

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Hawaii island, Maui, Lanai, and Kahoolawe, effective until 6 p.m. today.

NWS says east winds of 20 to 30 mph, with localized gusts up to 50 mph, are blowing in portions of Hawaii island, Maui, Lanai, and Kahoolawe.

Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, officials warned, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, especially for high-profile vehicles.

The public should also watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving, make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down, and be prepared for power outages.

Forecasters say high-pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy conditions in place through the Fourth of July Holiday weekend.

Fairly typical trade wind weather is expected to continue through Saturday, then an upper-level trough passing over the islands Saturday night through Sunday night is expected to bring an uptick in showers to windward and mauka areas, as well as send a few showers to the leeward side.

The days are expected to be sunny and breezy for most areas, with highs ranging from 83 to 88 degrees Fahrenheit. Lows tonight are expected at 70 to 75.

A small craft advisory is also in effect for Maui County leeward waters and Hawaii island windward waters through 6 p.m. Sunday.