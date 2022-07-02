Honolulu police seek information about body found at Kapolei brush fire

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating witnesses with information concerning the body of a woman found by first responders at a Kapolei brush fire.
CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department said in a news release that the deceased woman, identified as 39-year-old Chasidy Leihualani Alvarez, was discovered while firefighters were attending to a brush fire at around noon on Thursday.
Alvarez is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 150 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or Alvarez’s last known whereabouts to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can also be sent to honolulucrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
