Man, 27, shot multiple times in Chinatown

A 27-year-old man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times in the Chinatown area Friday.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that the man was walking downtown at around 10:45 p.m. Friday when he was approached by a male suspect. After “an exchange of hostile verbiage” between the two, the suspect allegedly shot the victim multiple times.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded in the area of 1620 N. School Street and said the victim was shot in his abdomen and leg. EMS transferred him to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Police have classified the case as a second-degree attempted murder.