1 rescued from Waipahu house fire

Firefighters rescued an individual from a building fire in Waipahu early this morning.
The Honolulu Fire Department responded to an emergency call at 4:38 a.m. about a fire at 94-087 Hula St.
After arriving on the scene, the first responders observed smoke and fire coming from a single-family dwelling and were told by bystanders that someone was inside.
At 4:47 a.m. firefighters rescued a single individual and initiated medical care.
A total of 35 personnel responded to the fire, which was extinguished at 5:09 a.m.
HFD is investigating what started the fire and is determining damage estimates.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.