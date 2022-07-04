1 rescued from Waipahu house fire

Firefighters rescued an individual from a building fire in Waipahu early this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to an emergency call at 4:38 a.m. about a fire at 94-087 Hula St.

After arriving on the scene, the first responders observed smoke and fire coming from a single-family dwelling and were told by bystanders that someone was inside.

At 4:47 a.m. firefighters rescued a single individual and initiated medical care.

A total of 35 personnel responded to the fire, which was extinguished at 5:09 a.m.

HFD is investigating what started the fire and is determining damage estimates.