2022 Election: Caleb K. Nazara

Name on ballot:

Caleb K. Nazara

Running for:

Governor

Political party:

Non-Partisan

Campaign website:

None

Current occupation:

Minister & Musician

Age:

50

Previous job history:

Hawaiian Education

Previous elected office, if any:

No answer submitted

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

More than 30 years old; lived in Hawaii all my life; and am a registered voter.

What will be your top priority if elected?

First, my goal is to promulgate character, integrity, and servanthood that every leadership position should emulate. This is done through my personal example and the selection of team members of like respects. Second, restructure budget spending starting with the full analysis of the entire state of Hawaii on all levels of government beginning with legislature. I would consider letting them experience the reality of what our citizens endure every single day as legislators and government leaders continue with high salaries at the expense of the taxpayer.

Rising inflation has significantly worsened Hawaii’s already high cost of living. What can be done at the state level to help Hawaii residents cope with high consumer prices?

Perform a thorough examination of all imported items and the method of Hawaii’s regulations regarding taxes to be paid for the import of these products. Furthermore, I would create incentives for local businesses to produce our own consumable products and reduce or eliminate the import of similar goods.

Hawaii’s rising gasoline prices are among the highest in the nation. Should Hawaii lower or temporarily suspend state taxes on gasoline to help ease the pain at the pump?

I am not well versed in how the petroleum field works. However, If the state truly cares about it’s people it does whatever it needs to. Including taking the first large pay cut. If the ruler is good the people prosper, if the ruler is bad they groan.

What is your plan to help protect Hawaii residents’ health during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic?

Tell them the truth about it, and let them live. Fear is a force that makes things bigger than they are and a great tactic for governments to control, manipulate, and oppress its people. The truth is out and people are not buying it anymore.

Do you support or oppose efforts to slow or limit the number of tourists to Hawaii? Please explain.

I don”t support efforts to limit the number, I supports efforts to MANAGE it better as a resource. Can locals patronize our tourists business sectors enough to keep it functioning? Rather we should increase tourism tax and use it for infrastructure improvements. Virginia Beach, Va. is a good example. Maybe even revisiting air B & B regulations to see how it could benefit the citizen as well as the tourist, without creating regulations that negatively affect the citizen. Maybe 1 or 2 two high quality theme parks.

How can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and what can state government do to support the effort?

Partially fund and incentivize citizens through tax breaks to produce more small business farms (fruit, vegetable, dairy, you-pick farms etc) that pull tourist out of resort areas and create buy-in to our communities. Tourists always want the real stuff. This can also help Hawaii sustain itself. There’s no need to ship in what we have capacity to produce for ourselves. The state should assist Moloka’i (leave it as is) replenish its rich fishpond system to provide fish for the state, help our ranching community produce more for our state, and also invest in a statewide better recycling program that preserves our land and bring in revenue. Again, manage better what we have. Open more avenues for holistic, naturopathic, medical combined practices to help people get well and off big Pharma that has only proven to maintain your sickness. Government can also help not trying finding every little avenue to tax local businesses; for example, certified imus, sun-dried Opelu, and other cultural customs of the Hawaiian people and local farmers and farming methods.

What is your plan to increase affordable housing in Hawaii, and to help the counties deal with homelessness?

1. Try to repurpose old or struggling hotel properties into fixed rate housing rentals.

2. Propose to hotel properties to set aside a percentage of room vacancy for employee residential housing for singles and couples.

3. Set fix rate housing rentals for singles, couples, and small families at the county level and give tax and utility incentives for participating through opening or building rental space.

4. Stop killing people with rising property taxes and no representation.

Hawaii isn’t likely to see a repeat of this year’s $2 billion revenue surplus which allowed higher-than-normal spending on state programs and projects. If elected, what will your top spending priorities be?

If Hawaii doesn’t turn from the pattern of the country by forcing mandates, violating citizens rights, mismanaging taxpayers money, and return to simple divine laws and constitutional laws, it can guarantee a $2 billion decrease. God is not stupid. Spending should be going to any and all areas that lifts our people to a place of full supply where necessities can be met. Then money can be invested into helping people develop and release their gifts to society. I would simply cut government high salaries and redistribute that money to education, healthcare, and housing. They won’t like that but tough times demand tough decisions.

What, if anything, should state government do in response to the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs Wade?

It’s already done. If the State of Hawaii is smart, they would follow suit.

Devine law says, if you offend any of the little children, it’s better for you if a rope be tied around your neck attached to a stone and you be tossed in the ocean. You cannot expect to violate Devine law and have blessing at the same time.

What should state government do to support and improve public education in Hawaii?

Stop cutting from education first when budget cuts are necessary. Especially from Hawaiian required education. Budget cuts should come from government fat pockets first and that money should be put toward filling the gaps. Like good parents that take the hit for their children sake in tough times, government should always take the first hit for the sake of its citizens and their children. The reaction to the recent “pandemic” is evidence that the State should reconsider who is running the BOE and DOE. We should be protecting our children, not joining the war against them.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make state government more transparent to the public?

Aside from necessary protocols that pertain to national security, everything should be viewable by the public. Illegal and unethical activity should be prosecuted and retribution should be retroactive. More importantly government must know and understand that every deed that seems secret is jotted down and recorded by God who is the best secretary of all.

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Big Island and why?

I love astronomy and it should help us realize that we as humans are not that awesome. BUT, as of right now , no! It has nothing to do with Hawaiian religious beliefs, or not liking astronomy. For me it’s about respect and terrible management. Laws were written and not followed by the project and the state never enforced compliance. Money and favors don’t make the decision. What’s right and beneficial for our resources and people is what makes the decision. Until compliance, proper planning, and consultation is completed, nothing happens. And I can wait a long time.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I am not a typical politician nor do I desire to be. However, I understand politics the way it was intended for mankind by God. And I am not talking about religion! My greatest desire is for God’s intended blessing to fall on and remain on this state and for government to truly take its proper place as servants of and for the people NOT leaders that use the people. If this doesn’t happen I promise things will only get worse.