2022 Election: Bob McDermott

Name on ballot:

Bob McDermott

Running for:

U.S. Senate

Political party:

Republican

Campaign website:

www.votemcdermott.com

Current occupation:

State Legislator/ Commerical Real Estate

Age:

58

Previous job history:

Realtor, Commerical Real Estate

Previous elected office, if any:

State Representative

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

8 years Marine Officer Desert Storm; 16 years as a Hawaii State Legislator; 12 years as a Non-profit Executive Director,; Married to Utufaasili McDermott for 35 years, a Father of 8, grandfather to 10. Member of St. Anthony’s Church Kalihi and Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Ewa Beach.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Reduce the cost of gasoline. We have no realistic, economic alternative. Energy security is the #1 issue. If the US is energy independent then gasoline prices come down the cost of transportation goes down and the cost of all goods to consumers will go down.

Inflation has battered the U.S. economy in nearly all sectors. What can Congress do to help bring prices down and to help Americans cope with the rising cost of living?

Stop the war on Fossil Fuel. The cost of everything is affected by Biden’s self proclaimed war on gas and oil. Unleash our natural resources and we will become energy dominate once again.

What is your position on the Jones Act, which supporters say protects the U.S. shipping industry but opponents say unnecessarily inflates shipping prices and the subsequent costs to Hawaii consumers?

I have been a long time supporter of the Jones Act. It undergirds our National Defense and protects American jobs, while ensuring relieable, consistent, ocean frieght service.

What, if anything, should Congress do in response to the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs Wade?

Let the States decide how to handle abortion in their respective states.

Now that Roe vs. Wade has been overturned, some advocates say other civil liberties previously upheld by the Supreme Court will be vulnerable, including same-sex marriage. Do you agree and what, if anything, should Congress do in response?

No, I don’t agree with your premise.

What should Congress do to reduce gun violence and mass shootings in America?

Enforce the current laws on the books.

What is the best strategy to break through the political gridlock in Congress?

Build bridges like the late great Sen. Dan Inouye did with Bob Dole and Ted Stevens, stop the hyperpartisian vilification of others.

What specific policies should Congress enact that could help mitigate the affects of sea-level rise and climate change?

You can’t control mother nature…foolish.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I was the first elected offical to publicly call for the Decommissioning and closure of Red Hill fuel site.