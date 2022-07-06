2022 Election: Chance K. Naauao-Ota

Name on ballot:

Chance K. Naauao-Ota

Running for:

Honolulu city council – District 6

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

www.Chance4CityCouncil.com

Current occupation:

YMCA of Honolulu Childcare Site Director & Talent Management Clerk

Age:

21

Previous job history:

– GameStop Employee

Previous elected office, if any:

Neighborhood Board 14: Liliha NB (2019 – Present)

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Oahu.

As a neighborhood board member I have worked closely with our public and elected officials to better my community. From tackling issues such as illegal dumping to resident concerns these are just the few things that I have done during my time on the Neighborhood Board. On top of this as a Community Advocate I have worked together with community members & non-profits to help and beautify our neighborhood. One project I am especially proud of is helping to beautify Kunawai Springs & Park.

What is the most pressing need for the people you seek to represent, and what will you do to address that need?

The most pressing need for the community that I hear from residents in the call for community safety. With violent crime on the rise and with unsafe conditions in our neighborhoods and roads we as a City and a Community need to do more to accomplish this goal. To address this I intend to work with residents, community organizations, our public officials and HPD to ensure that we tackle issues that are especially pressing to our communities. My first step would be to organize a community wide clean-up in areas where litter and illegal dumping run rampant & from there educate and work with residents about what to do if illegal dumping continues to occur. This way we can nip these areas in the bud and create not only a cleaner community, but also a safer one.

Rising inflation has significantly worsened Hawaii’s already high cost of living. What can be done at the county level to help Oahu residents cope with high consumer prices?

One thing that the City and County can do is create incentives for stores and businesses who buy from local sources and producers. This way we continue to support local businesses, our small businesses, and local families who are trying to make their way here in Hawaii. I would also like to see more community gardens and agricultural projects come up within the City of Honolulu to help guide Hawaii on a more sustainable path, where we do not need to depend so heavily on the mainland for certain needs.

What specific solutions do you propose to combat homelessness and to make housing more affordable to residents?

To help alleviate the effects of homelessness on our communities I propose that the City take a more proactive approach in working with our agencies that work with homeless persons in order to not only keep track of them and ensure they get the help they need, but also to see the trend of where they are coming from and when they become homeless here in Hawaii. Then from there we continue to focus on mitigation, from helping those who are seeking the help and may want the help but not know that it’s out there. When it comes down to the people who choose to be homeless then that is a discussion we as a community need to come together, sit down, and figure out what the best steps to take with them is. We can only reach out and do so much for individuals who do not want to be helped, so now the question become what can we do for them for now? Whether that be taking a look back on vagrancy laws to help alleviate the strain homelessness puts on our State and City, I am afraid it may have to come to that.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

In order to make our local government more transparent and hold our elected officials accountable, I would propose that our elected officials be mandated to, at a time when they do not have a busy schedule, hold town halls to hear from residents and speak with them face to face. If not town halls then host one annual Community Event where different community organizations and businesses come together and bring out the residents to not only see what their own community has to offer, but also get to talk to their elected officials, again face-to-face.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, what should city government do to help protect residents’ health?

The City and State government should take a step back in mandating and requiring further restrictions at this time. While I agree with the City and State informing and providing information about how residents’ can protect themselves and stay healthy, I also believe in a hands off approach for Government intervention.

What should city government do to help residents who have been economically affected by the pandemic?

The City Government at this time should continue to work with residents who are on food stamps or seek government assistance, while also reaching our and being available to other residents who may not know that these things do exist. In regards to small businesses, the City needs to take a more proactive stance in protecting our small businesses and aiding them in a time where they have taken the hardest punch out of any businesses here in Hawaii.

Do you support or oppose the current plan to stop construction of the rail project in Kakaako instead of near Ala Moana Center? Please explain.

I oppose this current plan, because we are so close to the ending of where the Rail was “supposed” to end, why not finish the rest of the length. If they plan on ending the rail at Middle Street, where the Kalihi Transit Center is, then I would be for that. The rail’s last stop would be at one of the major bus centers in the town area of Honolulu and from there people would need to catch the bus to and from where they need to go. Although, I say this with reservations because I can only imagine this will ultimately lead to a rush hour of passengers for our buses who start their route there. Discussion with not only HART, but also TheBus would have to happen for something like this to work.

Do you support or oppose using new city funds to cover any shortfall in HART’s construction or operating costs? Please explain.

I oppose using City Funds to cover the shortfalls of HART. Back when the Rail was first proposed HART gave us a certain cost amount and a time frame, which they were not able to hold up on their end and I do not believe it is the City’s job to bail them out. If HART would be able to find partial funding on their end and then the City simultaneously helps them out with minimal funds then that is a discussion I would not mind having, but I strongly oppose the City solely bailing out HART for the debacle that is the Rail.

Do you support or oppose the plan to dismantle the Stairway to Heaven? Please explain.

Personally I oppose the plan to dismantle the Stairway to Heaven. It is a big attraction for not only tourist, but also residents and I see this as a way to boost more revenue for the City. We can use minimal funds to revamp and make the Stairway safe for all to use and then from there we can set a fee for residents and a separate fee for tourist and visitors.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I may be young, but I am also a quick and eager learner. I will give my heart to the betterment of this community and lead with Aloha. The Aloha Act of 1986 defines what Aloha encompasses and I encourage everyone to read it. This is what I mean when I say I lead with Aloha, I lead by the rules and standards in this Act.

Just remember now “Give Aloha A Chance.”

Do you support or oppose the newly revised city law to combat vacation rentals that violate zoning regulations, and do you think it can be effectively enforced?

I believe that a law like this would be hard to police. I wholly support the combating of vacation rentals within our residential areas, but from what I hear from residents this is still going on and solutions have been hard to come by. If we come up with a strong policing of this law then I can see it working, but it needs to take the cooperation of the residents, the council and the respective departments

Do you think more needs to be done at the city level to manage tourism? If so, what would you propose?

I think the City should make a separate fee and tax for tourists who visit Hawaii. On top of this, I believe the City and County of Honolulu should have the ability to detain and hold any persons who break the law until their said trial date, which should not exceed an unreasonable amount of time. We do not hold our tourist accountable nearly as much as we should and this way we can truly show people that Aloha has to go two ways. Then if they are in fact charged with a crime the sentence should either be a set time where they cannot ever visit Honolulu, or a ban.

What can city government do to mitigate the affects of sea-level rise on Oahu?

While Honolulu can only do so much to help with our Carbon Impact, what we can do for now is help to mitigate erosion of our coast and then begin planning for the construction of ecologically friendly seawalls. These seawalls should be coral based, but also reinforced possibly with a natural material that coral can thrive off of.