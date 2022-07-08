Kauai police responding to barricade situation in Lihue

UPDATE: 8:15 a.m.
Kauai police said the barricade situation at Sun Village has ended peacefully as of 7:35 a.m.
Police are expected to release further details later today.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Kauai police are responding to a barricade situation in Lihue this morning.
Police issued a public notice at 6:15 a.m., urging people to stay away from Sun Village, a condominium complex at 3-3400 Kuhio Highway after a person barricaded himself alone in an apartment.
Officers have established a perimeter at the scene. The Kauai Police Department’s Special Services Team and crisis negotiators have also responded.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.