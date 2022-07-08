Kauai police responding to barricade situation in Lihue

UPDATE: 8:15 a.m.

Kauai police said the barricade situation at Sun Village has ended peacefully as of 7:35 a.m.

Police are expected to release further details later today.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Kauai police are responding to a barricade situation in Lihue this morning.

Police issued a public notice at 6:15 a.m., urging people to stay away from Sun Village, a condominium complex at 3-3400 Kuhio Highway after a person barricaded himself alone in an apartment.

Officers have established a perimeter at the scene. The Kauai Police Department’s Special Services Team and crisis negotiators have also responded.