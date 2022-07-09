Lifeguards make numerous ocean rescues around Oahu

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards made a number of rescues today around Oahu of people in the ocean who found themselves in trouble.

Divers, swimmers, a snorkeler, a boater, and people using stand-up paddleboards were among the people rescued today between around noon and 5 p.m., the Honolulu Emergency Services Department reported.

The first incident took place just before noon when a 52-year-old man snorkeling in the Malaekahana area had “swallowed water and was in need of medical attention.” His wife called 911 when she could no longer see him in the water, and lifeguards, along with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and Honolulu Fire Department personnel, responded.

Lifeguards brought the man to shore, and EMS transported him to an area emergency room in serious condition.

At the same time, lifeguards responded to a 911 call for a diver in distress near Electric Beach. The man diving was brought to shore safety by lifeguards on watercraft and did not require medical attention.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Ocean Safety and HFD were needed at Laie Point, from where a teenage boy and teenage girl jumped into the ocean. Both “got into trouble” and were rescued by lifeguards via rescue boards. Both were brought to shore without injuries.

At around 4 p.m., a diver who possibly suffered decompression sickness, also known as “the bends,” was rescued offshore at Ala Moana Beach Park, near a surf spot called “Concessions.”

The diver, a male who was diving from a zodiac, was rescued by lifeguards who reached him via watercraft. He was brought to shore and EMS personnel took over his care, treated him with advanced life support and transported him to an emergency room in serious condition.

At around 4:30 p.m. Ocean Safety attended to a boater at Kaneohe Bay who experienced engine failure and required Ocean Safety and HFD to get back to shore.

Just a few minutes later, Ocean Safety attended to three people — two using stand-up paddleboards and another using a kayak — who were “in distress” at Maunalua Bay. Two males, one female and their equipment were brought to shore by lifeguards who reached them via watercraft.

Oahu’s leeward waters are under a small craft advisory issued by the National Weather Services until 6 a.m. Monday. The advisory, which reports east winds up to 25 knots (28.8 mph), also includes Maui County windward and leeward waters and the Kaiwi Channel.

The same advisory has been put in place for Hawaii island leeward and southeast waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel and Alenuihaha Channel, although this advisory reports east winds up to 25-30 knots (28.8-34.5 mph).

For both advisories, NWS said, “Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.”