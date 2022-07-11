Free, half-hour Biki rides available today in celebration of Bike Month

7-Eleven Hawaii is offering free half-hour Biki rides today in celebration of Bike Month.

The rides from Honolulu’s bikeshare will be available through 11:59 p.m. today for those ages 16 and older. The free rides can be redeemed by entering the promo code “711” at any Biki stop or on the PBSC mobile app.

“As Hawaii’s convenience destination with 65 locations across Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and Hawaii island, 7-Eleven Hawaii is proud to support and promote bike-sharing as an environmentally friendly and healthy alternative transportation method,” said Annika Streng, 7-Eleven Hawaii’s marketing manager in a news release.

Bikeshare Hawaii, which manages Biki, and the Hawaii Bicycling League are hosting other events and giveaways to promote bikeshare and bicycling throughout the month.

Every Tuesday afternoon, 3:30 to 6 p.m. Biki is hosting Energizer Stations — with free refreshments and swag — at various Biki Stops across Honolulu. The items are provided by businesses including 7-Eleven Hawaii, Planet Fitness and Project Footprint.

On July 31, Central Pacific Bank is sponsoring a free helmet giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Barn at Salt at Our Kakaako, 691 Auahi St. More than 400 will be distributed for children and adults, with complimentary fittings by the Hawaii Bicycling League.

“We are very excited to work with local businesses to thank riders for biking and encourage more people to give it a try,” said Kelsey Colpitts, Bikeshare Hawaii’s senior marketing manager in the release. “This month, we hope to get more people out of their cars to celebrate the many health, environmental and economic benefits bicycling brings to our community.”

For a full list of events, visit GoBiki.org/BikeMonth or follow Biki at @GoBiki.org.