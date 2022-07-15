Honolulu firefighters airlift injured hiker from Lanikai Pillbox Trail

Honolulu firefighters on Thursday airlifted an injured hiker from the popular Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua.

The Honolulu Fire Department on Thursday received a 911 call at 3:34 p.m. for a man in his 70s who suffered an injury while hiking the pillbox trail, or Kaiwa Ridge Trail, and was unable to descend on his own.

Five units with 16 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene at 3:41 p.m.

Rescue personnel who ascended on foot found the injured hiker. After conducting a medical assessment, HFD’s helicopter airlifted him to a nearby landing zone, where care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 4:15 p.m.

HFD reminds hikers to bring a fully charged cell phone in case of emergencies on their hike, along with an external, back-up battery, and to do research on a trail before proceeding instead of relying on social media.