High-surf warning prompts road closures

The high-surf warning in effect today has prompted a number of closures:

OAHU

>> The makai lane of Farrington Highway was closed Saturday evening in several locations between Makaha and Nanakuli due to high surf, according to the City and County of Honolulu.

>> The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks will be closing the following beach parks: Hapuna State Recreation Area, Kua Bay, and Kekaha Kai on Hawaii island.

In addition, DLNR said Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline on the Makapuu Point Lighthouse trail is an area of concern. “The tide pools remain closed,” DLNR said. “Ignoring this closure may be extremely hazardous due to the anticipated high surf.” Also, the Keawa‘ula section of Ka‘ena Point State Park may be closed.

KAUAI

>> Hoone Road in Poipu from Kuai Road to Pee Road has been closed until further notice as a result of hazardous conditions, according to the County of Kauai. The public is urged to avoid the area as barricades and signs go up.