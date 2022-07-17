Road closures in Hawaii Kai, Kahana due to 2 separate water main breaks

Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews are repairing two separate water main breaks on Oahu.

Kamehameha Highway remains closed in both directions between Kahana Valley Road and Trout Farm Road due to a broken 30-inch water main that may take time to repair due to accessibility issues. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as Kahana bridge has partially collapsed.

The Board of Water Supply requests water conservation from residents in east Honolulu to Kahuku using water only for cooking and sanitary purposes only. A water wagon is available to affected residents at 52-236 Trout Farm Road. Residents are asked to bring their own water containers.

Also, crews are repairing another water main break at Kalalea Street between Nuulolo to Aipo in Hawaii Kai. Local traffic is allowed but motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.