VIDEO: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi joins the Star-Advertiser’s ‘Spotlight Hawaii’

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi joined the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream show today and answered viewer questions. This series shines a spotlight on issues affecting the Hawaiian Islands.

The livestream video has ended. Replay the video above and watch our past livestreams at this link.

“Spotlight Hawaii,” which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Join Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies this month for a conversation with guests. Click here to watch previous conversations and to view the rest of this month’s schedule.