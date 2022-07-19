Man shot, injured at Ala Wai Community Park

Police are looking for two male suspects who reportedly shot at a group of males at the Ala Wai Community Park and seriously injured one person.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that the two unknown suspects fired multiple shots at the group at around 10:20 p.m. Monday evening in the McCully area. One of the victims was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition with a non-life-threatening bullet wound.

At around that time, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said it responded to the Ala Wai Community Park to treat a man who was seriously injured after apparently being shot in “his lower extremity.”

EMS administered life-saving treatment on the victim, who is reportedly in his 20s, before moving him to a trauma facility.

No arrests connected to the second-degree murder attempt have been reported.