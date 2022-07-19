Mauna Loa wildfire at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park contained, but road remains closed

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park says a wildfire on the southeast flank of Mauna Loa is now 100% contained after consuming 42.5 acres.

Mauna Loa Road, however, remains closed to the public at the Kipukapuaulu gate until further notice as firefighters continue working toward full suppression, according to the National Park Service. Only authorized vehicles are allowed past the gate.

Firefighters are working to reduce nearly two miles of hose arranged around the fire area, while utility crews are conducting inspections and performing tree trimming in the area.

Crews are also working to mop up smoldering patches within the interior of the fire area, where heat and winds caused flareups in the grass.

Even the passage of Tropical Storm Darby over the weekend did not help much, officials said, with less than half an inch of rain on Saturday.

The fire was first reported at 6:09 p.m. Monday, where it started near a power line road at around the 4,800-foot elevation.

The burn has impacted the habitat of native birds, and damaged a 1,760-foot section of ungulate-proof fencing. No homes or other structures were damaged.

Park staff is currently evaluating the damage and planning for rehabilitation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.