H-3 freeway stabbing injures 2

Two people have been taken to a hospital after apparently being stabbed multiple times and assaulted this evening.

A woman in her 30s is in critical condition and a man, also in his 30s, is in serious condition after medics treated them for “multiple apparent stab wounds” and “assault wounds,” the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

The incident took place at roughly 6:30 p.m. at the H-3 freeway’s town-bound lanes, EMS said in a report.

That incident appears related to an announcement by the Honolulu Police Department at around 6:45 p.m. that said the westbound lanes on the H-3 freeway are closed in the Kailua area for a criminal investigation.

The alert said that the Kaneohe Bay Drive and Mokapu Saddle Road on-ramps and off-ramps to and from the freeway are closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until alternative routes can be opened.