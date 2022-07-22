Park rangers rescue family from Haleakala Crater

National Park Service rangers rescued rescue a family of Maui residents in the area of Kapalaoa Cabin in the Haleakala Crater who were “suffering from various stages of hypothermia and dehydration.”

Rangers received a call from the hikers at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, and, when they responded, made contact with three adults and two children.

The rangers provided the family with blankets, water and food. One of the family members, a 40-year-old man, was unable to walk out of the crate and was carried three miles by NPS to the Haleakala Visitor Center, where he was evaluated by paramedics.

The family declined medical care.

Ranger Ari Wong said, in a statement, “Visitors to our remote backcountry, whether they are locals or off-island tourists, need to be prepared for changing and challenging conditions. Don’t become complacent—you put yourselves, your loved ones, and our rangers at risk.”