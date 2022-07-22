Suspect, 46, allegedly used sword to critically injuring man in Waikiki

Honolulu police arrested a 46-year-old man early today in Waikiki after he allegedly attacked another man with a sword, critically injuring him.
Police said the suspect attacked the man in Waikiki after midnight. The suspect was positively identified and was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, according to a police report.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said paramedics responded to the 7-Eleven store at 1901 Kalakaua Ave. just after midnight and treated the victim, who is in his 40s, for multiple wounds.
EMS took the man to a hospital in critical condition.
