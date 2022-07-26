Girl, 14, dies after being pulled from water at Ala Moana Beach Park

Honolulu police have confirmed the death of a 14-year-old girl after she was pulled from the waters at Ala Moana Beach Park on Monday evening.

First responders responding to a 911 call pulled the teen and another girl, 9, from the waters at Ala Moana in apparent near-drownings at about 7 p.m, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Paremedics performed life-sustaining treatment on the teen, and transported her to a hospital in critical condition. EMS also transported the 9-year-old to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Police said the teen was found floating and unresponsive in the ocean on Monday. She died at the hospital.

No other details were available.