An open-faced sandwich ideal for picnics

In addition to celebrating the star, anchovy, these open-faced sandwiches should be a celebration of good bread and butter. Choose a dense, dark European-style rye, thinly sliced, or a rustic whole-wheat bread. They look nice open-faced, but they could, of course, be made in a two-slice format.

Sardines on Buttered Brown Bread

Ingredients:

• 4 small slices dark, dense European -style rye bread

• 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

• 1 (4.5-ounce) tin oil-packed sardines

• Salt and black pepper

• 1 tablespoon chopped dill

• 2 tablespoons thinly sliced scallions or chives

• Arugula, for serving

• Cornichons or other pickles, for serving

• Lemon wedges, for serving

Directions:

Lightly toast the bread, then cool to room temperature. Spread each toast generously with butter. Distribute the sardines among the toasts. (Cut large sardines in half lengthwise; leave small sardines whole.)

Sprinkle each toast lightly with salt and grind pepper directly over the sandwiches. Garnish with chopped dill and slivered scallions.

Serve sandwiches open-faced, with arugula, cornichons and a lemon wedge.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 2-4.