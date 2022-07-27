7-Eleven employee, 46, indicted for alleged sword attack in Waikiki

A 7-Eleven employee was indicted by an Oahu grand jury today and charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to kill a man in Waikiki with a sword.

Jason Walker, 46, was charged with one count of of second-degree attempted murder for the incident that took place on Friday. His bail has been set to $1 million.

Walker was detained Friday just before 1 a.m. after he allegedly cut off a 51-year-old man’s left hand, mutilated his right hand and cut the right side of his abdomen, according to court record submitted by a responding Honolulu Police Department officer. The laceration to man’s abdomen was 10 inches long and 3-4 inches deep.

“We will bring Walker to justice for this horrific crime and ensure that Honolulu’s residents are kept safe from his violent and dangerous behavior,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm in a statement. “Confrontations involving dangerous weapons, whether they be guns or, in this case, a sword, make it much more likely for people to end up seriously injured or dead.”

The two men had been arguing inside the 7-Eleven, located on 1901 Kalakaua Ave., when Walker allegedly retrieved a sword with a blade that is 3-4 feet long. The two continued arguing outside the store before Walker allegedly began swinging the sword “from head to toe” multiple times at the victim.

The victim tried using his hands to block the attack, according to court documents. When first responders arrived at the scene, he was “bleeding profusely and unable to identify himself.” He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Walker allegedly fled the scene on foot before police arrested him. They found the sword covered in blood behind a dumpster outside the store. When he was detained, police said Walker was sweating profusely and had blood on his shoes.