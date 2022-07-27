Man, 23, critically injured in crash on H-2 in Waipio

A 23-year-old man was critically injured in an early morning single-vehicle crash in Waipio.
The crash occurred on the northbound lanes of the H-2 freeway at the Ka Uka Boulevard offramp at about 3:30 a.m. today.
Honolulu police said the motorist was traveling northbound on the freeway when he veered right onto a grassy shoulder and a ditch and struck a guardrail.
Honolulu firefighters responded and extricated the man from his vehicle.
Emergency Medical Services personnel took him in critical condition to a hospital.
Police said the man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
It’s unknown at this time whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors.
