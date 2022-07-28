comscore HFD briefly evacuates lower One Archer Lane floors due to unknown gas odor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

HFD briefly evacuates lower One Archer Lane floors due to unknown gas odor

  • Today

The Honolulu Fire Department said it responded this morning to a 911 call regarding a gas leak at 801 S. King St. in Honolulu, which is home to One Archer Lane condominiums and KITV.

HFD received the call at 10:37 a.m. Three units with about 11 personnel responded, including the HazMat unit.

Upon arrival at 10:45 a.m., the first HFD unit reported a slight odor of unknown origin and evacuated the first and third floors of the building while investigating further. The HFD HazMat unit tested air samplings throughout the building with no significant findings.

HFD said occupants were subsequently allowed to return to the building shortly thereafter.

No injuries or medical issues were reported.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Tourism in Hawaii continues recovery in June, spending outpaces pre-pandemic level

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up