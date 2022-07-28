HFD briefly evacuates lower One Archer Lane floors due to unknown gas odor

The Honolulu Fire Department said it responded this morning to a 911 call regarding a gas leak at 801 S. King St. in Honolulu, which is home to One Archer Lane condominiums and KITV.

HFD received the call at 10:37 a.m. Three units with about 11 personnel responded, including the HazMat unit.

Upon arrival at 10:45 a.m., the first HFD unit reported a slight odor of unknown origin and evacuated the first and third floors of the building while investigating further. The HFD HazMat unit tested air samplings throughout the building with no significant findings.

HFD said occupants were subsequently allowed to return to the building shortly thereafter.

No injuries or medical issues were reported.