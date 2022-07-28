Honolulu man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography

Aaron Anthony Hood, 45, of Honolulu has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and 25 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Leslie Kobayashi on Wednesday sentenced Hood to imprisonment followed by supervised release after he was found found guilty on one count of possession of child pornography. Hood pleaded guilty to the offense in September 2019.

He admitted that in January 2016 he possessed at least one video of child pornography. The video, which was produced by cellphone, was 19 minutes long and depicted a 14-year-old girl engaged in sexually explicit conduct with Hood.

While in contact with the girl, Hood also supplied her with drugs and alcohol.

“Hood’s crimes threatened the overall safety of our community,” said U.S. Attorney Clare Connors in a statement. “Sexually exploitive crimes targeting children carry significant prison penalties and will be vigorously prosecuted by our office.”

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative that started in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat the child sexual exploitation and abuse.