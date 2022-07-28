Honolulu police trying to identify suspect in attempted sex assault on Kinau Street

Honolulu police are looking for a man in his 30s who is wanted for attempted sexual assault after a woman was attacked outside her residence on Kinau Street.

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who approached a female victim Wednesday at around 4 a.m. outside her residence. The suspect wanted a cigarette from the victim, but after she refused the male then demanded sex and brandished a knife.

A struggle ensued and the female was able to fight off the suspect and flee toward Piikoi Street.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He has a heavy build, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white and dark-colored baseball cap, a dark-colored tank top, dark-colored shorts and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident can call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can also be sent to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.