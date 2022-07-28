Marcus Mariota named starter, remains eager for another shot with Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. >> The race to replace Matt Ryan got settled on the first day of training camp for the Atlanta Falcons.
The Athletic reported Wednesday that Saint Louis School and Oregon product Marcus Mariota, whom the Falcons signed as a free agent during the offseason, was named the starter over third-round draft pick Desmond Ridder.
The QB competition was front and center as the Falcons work to replace Ryan, the team’s franchise cornerstone the past 14 years. Ryan was traded to Indianapolis during the offseason.
“Obviously, we’ve got a plan for each of them. Marcus is the starter,” quarterbacks coach Charles London said in an online article written by Scott Polacek. “That’s how we’re going into this thing.”
Over the offseason, the Falcons worked on getting both quarterbacks comfortable. Now it’s time to see if they can translate what they learned in the classroom to the field.
“Basically, their assignment over the summer was to remember all of the installs we made in the spring and to keep studying the information,” London said in an Atlanta Journal-Constitution article. “Both of them did a great job of staying on top of the information and coming back over this past weekend. I told them we can’t go backward. They came back ready to go. They digested the information.”
Mariota thought the first day of camp went well.
“It was great,” he said. “I thought offensively we were efficient. I thought it was great to just come out here and compete. Guys were flying around. It’s just fun to play ball again.”
Mariota said he’s well rested after the five-week layoff.
“I went back to Oregon, saw some family and just really hung out,” Mariota said. “For me, I really looked at these five weeks as an opportunity just to get ready physically and mentally. So, training and doing things getting ready to go. So, all in all, it was a great time for me to get away. And I feel great.”
Mariota knows he has a chance to resurrect his career.
“For me, it’s a great opportunity just to kind of prove not only to myself, but to those who have believed in me,” Mariota said. “So, I’m excited. You know, the last couple of years was a great reset. I learned a lot from (Raiders QB) Derek (Carr). I learned a lot from being there. But I feel ready to go. And again, I’m excited for this opportunity. I would do whatever I can to help this team out.”
Ridder led Cincinnati to a 44-5 record over his stellar career. The two quarterbacks are rooming together in camp.
“All we want to do is make each other better,” Ridder said. “At the end of the day, we all know it’s a competition. We want it to be a healthy competition.”
