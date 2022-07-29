comscore Fire chars food truck in Diamond Head area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire that charred a food truck in the Diamond Head area Thursday night.

One unit with four firefighters responded to the blaze near the intersection of Leahi Avenue and Monsarrat Avenue just before 9:15 p.m. When they arrived, they saw an unoccupied food truck “fully involved in fire” and flames singeing tree limbs overhead, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control and extinguished it at 9:30 p.m. The crew remained at the scene until 10:45 p.m. to extinguish hot spots and smoldering debris.

No injuries were reported.

