HFD extinguishes blaze at single-family home in Aiea

Honolulu firefighters this afternoon extinguished a fire in Aiea, which displaced four adults and one child from a single-story residential house.

HFD sent nine resource units, staffed with 34 personnel, to the fire, which broke out before 5 p.m. at 98-135 Olepe Loop.

The first fire fighters said they arrived at the scene at 5:07 p.m. to find heavy smoke and fire emanating from the side of the home. HFD said firefighters secured a water supply and initiated an aggressive fire attack within the interior spaces of the house.

The home’s occupants got out safely on their own; however, firefighters searched to confirm that there was no one else in the house.

HFD had the fire under control at 5:33 p.m., and fully extinguished at 5:56 p.m. There were no reports of injuries among firefighters.

The American Red Cross is providing support to the displaced residents.

HFD has initiated an investigation to determine the origin and cause of the fire. Damage estimates are still pending.