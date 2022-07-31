Career Expo 2022 to connect job seekers with top Hawaii employers

Hawaii Career Expo 2022 will connect job seekers with many of the state’s top employers Wednesday at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall.

Sponsored by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and U.S. Vets Hawai‘i, and presented by Star Events, the free, in-person job fair will allow employers and job seekers to connect in a safe environment.

More than 80 of Hawaii’s leading employers will be attending and looking for qualified employees in Hawaii’s competitive recruitment marketplace.

“Last year, thousands of people participated in our career expos to connect with hundreds of recruiters and HR managers throughout the state,” said Denise Ching, the Star-Advertiser’s classified advertising manager. “Hundreds of people left these events with a life- changing career move or hire.”

Attendees can speak directly with company recruiters and are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes to distribute. The expo will include a range of employers, including in banking, health care, education, airlines, government and many more fields, organizers said.

Participating employers include Navy Region Hawaii, which is looking to fill hundreds of federal positions.

Event organizers said face masks and social distancing are encouraged but not required.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pre-registration is highly recommended at Hawaii CareerExpo.com.

—

Career Expo

>> What: Hawaii Career Expo 2022

>> When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday

>> Where: Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall, 777 Ward Ave.

>> Who: Sponsored by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and U.S. Vets Hawai‘i