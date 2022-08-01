Hawaii island police searching for 2 suspects in an attempted murder investigation

Hawaii island police are searching for a 33-year-old man described as “armed and dangerous” along with a second unidentified suspect in connection with an attempted murder investigation.

The suspects, Drosstain Pua of Kona and another unidentified man in his 40s, allegedly broke into another man’s house on Bamboo Lane in Ocean View just after 9 a.m. Sunday, assaulted the victim and discharged a firearm in his direction, police said in a news release.

Police said both suspects have brown eyes and brown hair. Pua frequents South Kona and Ocean View and is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, police said. The other man is thin and 5 feet 8 inches tall with a light complexion, police said.

Pua is known to police. In 2008, he pleaded guilty to charges of terroristic threatening, assault, and harassment. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to two charges of second-degree theft. In 2021, he was charged with resisting arrest.

On Sunday, paramedics from the Hawaii Fire Department arrived on the scene to treat the victim, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The Hawaii Police Department asks anyone aware of Pua’s whereabouts to contact Detective Anson Caceres at anson.caceres@hawaiicounty.gov or 808-326-4646 extension 225. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300, to be eligible of a reward of up to $1,000.